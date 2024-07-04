Richmond registrar responds to city HR investigation: 'I want to provide clarity'

RICHMOND, Va. -- In June, CBS 6 obtained documents suggesting that Keith Balmer, Richmond's top election official,was being investigated for ethical standards violations, allegedly misusing city funds, and hiring family members to work in his office.

On Wednesday afternoon, Balmer released a response.

In a statement, he says that the general registrar role has a history of hiring family members.

However, in light of the HR investigation, Balmer says that the practice will be discontinued and that a more fair and rigorous hiring process will be implemented.

You can view Balmer's full statement below:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Addressing Recent HR Investigation Findings at Richmond's Election Office. Read for more details. pic.twitter.com/IyepgezuSo — Office of Elections (@RVA_Votes) July 3, 2024

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!