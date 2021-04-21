Bally's crossed off Richmond shortlist of casino proposals

RICHMOND, Va. -- Only two casino proposals remain to be considered by the City of Richmond's Resort Casino Evaluation Panel, they announced Wednesday.

Bally’s Richmond Casino Resort, proposed at the site of Chippenham Parkway and Powhite Parkway, has been crossed off the shortlist.

It's now between Live! Casino & Hotel Richmond, proposed for N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, and ONE Casino + Resort, proposed for 2001 Walmsley Boulevard.

Bally's had recently asked for community feedback about their proposed casino for South Richmond.

A group of citizens living in neighborhoods near the proposed site for Bally's held a protest against it earlier this month in Stratford Hills.

Leonard Sledge, Director of the city’s Department of Economic Development said, “The Evaluation Panel is no longer considering the Bally’s project or the Parkway Crossings site for a resort casino due to concerns about site access, environmental factors, and required approvals from non-city entities that may not be granted or extend the project timeline.”

The city said citizens are still encouraged to continue to share their comments on the proposed resort casino projects. Comments can be emailed to econdev@richmondgov.com.

The next phase of the city-led community engagement will start in May when the Evaluation Panel shares its recommended operator, location and terms of the deal.