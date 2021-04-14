Prospective casino reaches out for community feedback

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the debate over where to put a new casino in Richmond continues, one of the companies interested is reaching out for community feedback.

Bally's Corporation looking to open a resort and casino in South Richmond, kicked off a listening tour Tuesday night.

The company is hoping to gather community input by hearing questions and concerns from residents

Many residents have expressed their concern with the location for the casino, worried about the impact it may have on the neighborhood and on a possible slave burial site at that location.

Officials with Bally's said they are looking into the burial site and that the casino will befit the neighborhood.

"The city is in dire need of the investment and this asset will be built will be an economic engine that will change generation," said Matt Sodl.

Bally's will hold two more listening sessions tomorrow:



Wednesday, April 14th, 1:00pm ET at Battery Park (2803 Dupont Circle, Richmond, VA)

Wednesday, April 14th, 6:30pm ET at Chimborazo Park (3215 E Broad St, Richmond, VA)

More information on the proposal can be found here.

