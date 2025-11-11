Virginia Zoo's 21-year-old siamang Bali dies after rapid health decline

NORFOLK, Va. — Bali, a 21-year-old siamang at the Virginia Zoo, passed away on Oct. 31 after experiencing a sudden decline in health, zoo officials announced Monday.

The zoo said Bali showed a "rapid decline in his energy and activity levels" the day before his death, which prompted an emergency veterinary examination. He died overnight, and the exact cause of death remains unknown as the zoo awaits results from necropsy and histopathology tests.

Bali was born in 2004 at Howletts Wild Animal Park in England and moved to the Virginia Zoo in 2010. He lived at the Norfolk facility for 15 years.

Virginia Zoo

The siamang is survived by four children: 13-year-old Lola, 11-year-old Guntur, 3-year-old Lovejoy, and 1-year-old Finn.

His mate, 37-year-old Malana, remains at the Virginia Zoo alongside Lovejoy and Finn.

Zoo staff described Bali as a "patient, protective, and energetic father" who was an attentive mate and always excited to participate in training sessions.

"Bali will be deeply missed by the Zoo team and guests alike. Please keep our Asia: Trail of the Tiger keepers and Veterinary team in your thoughts as they process this difficult loss; the Virginia Zoo appreciates the support of our community at this time," the zoo said.