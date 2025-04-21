Woman dies after SUV runs off Chesterfield road and hits building

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver was killed in a late-night crash along the 12800 block of Bailey Bridge Road, according to Chesterfield police.

“A Hyundai SUV, operated by an adult female, was traveling west on Bailey Bridge Road when it went off the right side of the road, overturned, and struck a building, causing minor damage,” police said about the crash reported around midnight Sunday night/Monday morning. “The female was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to her injuries on scene.”

Police have not yet released the driver’s name.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.