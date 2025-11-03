Man, 18, shot and killed in parking lot during party at Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Richmond apartment complex over the weekend, according to police.

Crime Insider sources say the shooting happened during a party.

A news release from police says officers were called to an apartment complex at the intersection of West Bacon and Hickory streets for a noise complaint at 3:24 a.m. Saturday when they heard gunfire in the parking lot.

Officers responded to the parking lot and found a man down and unresponsive next to a parked car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the man killed as Edguin Zelaya-Mendez, 18, of Alexandria.

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at 804-646-3613 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

