Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man, 18, shot and killed in parking lot during party at Richmond apartment complex

Richmond shooting Bacon and Hickory
WTVR
Richmond shooting Bacon and Hickory
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Richmond apartment complex over the weekend, according to police.

Crime Insider sources say the shooting happened during a party.

A news release from police says officers were called to an apartment complex at the intersection of West Bacon and Hickory streets for a noise complaint at 3:24 a.m. Saturday when they heard gunfire in the parking lot.

Officers responded to the parking lot and found a man down and unresponsive next to a parked car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the man killed as Edguin Zelaya-Mendez, 18, of Alexandria.

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at 804-646-3613 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone