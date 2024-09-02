Back to School shoe giveaway returns to Richmond. Why this mother was first in line.

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Labor Day tradition returned to its roots Monday as the Richmond Metropolitan Association of Congregations held its annual New Shoes for Back to School giveaway at Third Street Bethel AME Church. The giveaway is in its 18th year.

This was the first giveaway in which recipients came to a location to pick up shoes since before COVID, when the group had dropped shoes off at schools for distribution.

"It's great. Both ways are very fulfilling to be able to serve the community," Beth Monroe, with Trinity United Methodist, said. "But, there's something about the in-person aspect of this that just brings such joy to the volunteers and it's just wonderful to see the recipients and their excitement as well."

This year nine churches and one synagogue gathered more than 2,000 pairs of shoes for the giveaway.

"It really shows that people in this community care about others in the community, and that's a really wonderful thing to see," Monroe said.

WTVR New Shoes for Back to School giveaway at Third Street Bethel AME Church

When the doors opened at 8 a.m., there was a line down the block.

The first person in line was Sandra Shearin. She said she did not need to utilize the program the past few years, but inflation has been tough to manage.

"Every little bit helps. Especially when you're on a fixed income," Shearin said. "When you're feeding a family of eight, it runs about $2,000 a month just for groceries. And if you're $100 over, then you don't qualify for certain things. So, it puts you in the catch. And everybody wants new shoes. So, here we are."

Shearin said she is very appreciative of the work the volunteers put into this event every year.

WTVR Sandra Shearin

Monroe said that is what it is all about.

"To be able to do this, to be able to help families…is just wonderfully fulfilling," said Monroe.

If there are any shoes left over at the end of the day, they will be donated to Title I schools in the area.



