Why is everyone so excited at G.H. Reid Elementary School in Richmond?

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools will welcome back around 20,000 students for the 2024-25 school year. Superintendent Jason Kamras, as well as city and state leaders gathered outside of G.H. Reid Elementary School on Monday morning to greet students in style as they returned with clear backpacks for the first time.

The policy was implemented ahead of the new school year.

"Our theme at G.H. Reid is raising the bar," said principal Dr. Chantrese Rainey-Clayton. "This means our expectations are high, and we’re striving for excellence."

"This year, I will be raising the bar and trying to get more opportunities," noted fifth grader Dominic Porter.

The packed school on Richmond’s Southside has seen growth in reading over the past year, according to school leaders.

"Last year, we saw a 10 percent increase in literacy," said Principal Rainey-Clayton.

"A little birdy told me there might be an accreditation for last year’s work," 9th district school board representative Shavonda Dixon said.

The school is also seeing record attendance numbers.

"This school is overcrowded," City Councilwoman Nicole Jones said. "It is a jewel, and it has so much potential if you just look around."

Delegate Mike Jones (D - Richmond and Chesterfield) cited last year’s General Assembly record funding for public schools and said he planned to continue to fight for additional money so schools like G.H. Reid have the space they need.

"I'm going to continue to fight to ensure kids are getting the best, so they can do their best," said Jones.

Tuesday, RPS will release the results of last school year’s SOL scores, and Superintendent Jason Kamras says G.H. Reid will have good news to share.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.