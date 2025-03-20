Baby and Family Expo will help provide resources, and gifts, for moms, dads, and children

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- An event for families showcasing valuable resources, products, and services that enhance the lives of children and adults is coming to Chesterfield.

Radio One has partnered with Anthem HealthKeepers to host the first-ever Baby and Family Expo at Chesterfield Town Center this weekend.

The free event will feature a variety of vendors, including counseling and insurance providers, interactive activities, demonstrations, and exercises, as well as a fully stocked baby prize giveaway with a new crib, bottle warmer, and baby monitor.

Anissa Turner-Randolph with Radio One says the event should serve as a one-stop shop for families looking for help and information during what can often be a beautiful but stressful time.

"When you're about to bring a new generation into this world, especially during this time, it can feel very overwhelming," said Turner-Randolph. "It can feel like, what the heck am I doing? Whether you have your first child or your fifth child, every child is different, so we definitely want to be the one to provide just that relief."

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 22.

