Mayor Avula announces Office of Gun Violence Prevention to coordinate city, state and federal efforts

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Danny Avula announced the creation of a new Office of Gun Violence Prevention aimed at coordinating various programs across government agencies to address rising concerns about shootings in the city.

The announcement came during a Richmond Police Department crime briefing Wednesday morning, where officials discussed recent violence statistics.

Watch: Mayor Danny Avula addresses 'spate of violence' in Richmond

The new office will focus on bringing together existing programs at the city, state and federal levels to help high-risk individuals, including victims of gun violence and young adults who have been involved in the criminal justice system.

He said there are a lot of different programs to help curb gun violence, but the critical missing piece was bringing them all together.

The announcement comes amid concerning violence statistics. So far this year, eight children have been shot in Richmond, with one fatality. Richmond Police report 14 murders and 39 non-fatal shootings in 2023 to date.

Despite these incidents, Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards noted that overall major crime is down compared to previous periods.

Watch: Police Chief Rick Edwards addresses Richmond violence

The Office of Gun Violence Prevention is expected to begin operations next month.

