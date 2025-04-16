Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Shooting reported at graveside ceremony in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Police are now investigating a shooting at Oakwood Cemetery off Nine Mile Road in Richmond, Virginia.
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — At least one person was shot at a graveside ceremony in Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police are now investigating the shooting at Oakwood Cemetery in Richmond.

The shooting was reported at about 2:40 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery off Nine Mile Road in East Richmond.

Police have not yet shared information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Richmond Judge David Hicks on 'Untold - A WTVR Podcast'

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone