Shooting reported at graveside ceremony in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — At least one person was shot at a graveside ceremony in Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police are now investigating the shooting at Oakwood Cemetery in Richmond.

The shooting was reported at about 2:40 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery off Nine Mile Road in East Richmond.

Police have not yet shared information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

