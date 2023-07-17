Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

'Avoid the James River,' the City of Richmond urges

The James River is under of flood warning in Richmond following days of heavy rain.
Posted at 8:57 AM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 08:57:17-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The City of Richmond has issued a warning to avoid the James River on Monday and Tuesday.

"The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the James River in Richmond. Flood levels are expected to remain high until Tuesday afternoon. Residents and visitors are warned to AVOID all use of the James River," the City of Richmond posted on social media. "Excessive amounts of debris in the water will make water rescues extremely difficult, placing water rescue personnel in harm's way."

The city advised the following areas were likely to flood:

  • Water Street at Dock Street
  • Sections of Riverside Drive and River Road
  • Huguenot Flat Ramp
  • The Capital Bike Trail

The water level along the James was around 13 feet on Monday morning.
"When water levels are at five feet and above, all river users should wear or carry a personal flotation device (PFD) on their watercraft," the city posted online. "When water levels are at nine feet or above, only expert paddlers should use the river recreationally."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone