Viral mother-son singing duo Avie and Uma to perform free concert in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — A viral singing duo will take the stage in Petersburg this weekend.

For nearly a century, the Petersburg Area Art League (PAAL) has had artists of all capabilities and ages gracing its walls, becoming a major force in the art community in its nine decades.

One of the keys to success, according to president Bill Nicholson, has been introducing the community to new forms of art.

“If somebody likes one genre, we bring them in and expose them to another, and hopefully open that door,” Nicholson said.

And to expose more people to different art forms means opening the door to the outside, bringing artists from outside the city to Petersburg.

Now, that includes singer Avie Sheck and his mother Uma, who have accrued over 30 million views on social media for their song cover videos over the last year and a half.

“A year later, life has completely changed,” Sheck said.

“This is great, this is a blessing from God,” Uma said.

A chance recording by 31-year-old Sheck and his mother catapulted the duo into stardom.

“Posted something online and it went, just, crazy viral and ever since, we’ve just been touring the nation, we’ve got tour dates around the world later this year,” Sheck said.

Uma said the first video was just for fun, and they had no idea of what was to come.

“When we got the response, we felt responsible, so many people heal from inside and they belong here on this Earth,” she said.

Their music blends eastern and western styles, being heard live in Petersburg for the first time.

“It’s a new genre of music, and people are accepting that, that’s good,” Uma said. “When he was born I never thought that he will introduce me to the world, so this is great for me.”

Sheck called the tour a “blessing.”

“It’s just a blessing, and to be able to tour with my mom and share music with my mom like that,” Sheck said.

Avie Sheck and his mother Uma will perform in the outside venue beside PAAL in the Old Town Petersburg at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19. The concert is free, though any donations will go toward PAAL operations.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube