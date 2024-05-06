Hanover Teacher Avanti Yamamoto named 2025 Virginia Teacher of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. -- Atlee High School math teacher Avanti Yamamoto was named the 2025 Virginia Teacher of the Year at a ceremony Monday night in Richmond.

"The eight teachers here today represent the best of their profession, and it is wonderful to have the opportunity to celebrate Virginia teachers across the Commonwealth who work tirelessly to educate, prepare, and grow our students,” Governor Glenn Youngkin R - Virginia) said at the Capital Square ceremony. “Congratulations to Avanti Yamamoto, a fantastic teacher who will be a great representative for all educators in the Commonwealth.”

Yamamoto has spent eight years of her 10-year teaching career at Atlee.

"I come to work each day and strive to be the best teacher possible for my students because I believe all students deserve to be taught by someone who is not only proficient in their content knowledge but also in effective teaching strategies," she said earlier this years after she was named Hanover County Teacher of the Year.

In addition to teaching Algebra II and precalculus, Yamamoto serves as the Key Club International Sponsor at Atlee.

Yamamoto is now in the running for the 2025 National Teacher of the Year.

That winner will be announced next spring at the White House.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Local News Atlee High School math teacher named Hanover Teacher of the Year WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff