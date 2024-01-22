Atlee High School math teacher Avanti Yamamoto named Hanover County Public Schools Teacher of the Year

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Atlee High School math teacher Avanti Yamamoto was named Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) Teacher of the Year and will now be in the running for the Virginia Department of Education Region I Teacher of the Year award.

"This recognition is not about me; it’s about my students, the ones who made me a teacher," the Virginia Commonwealth University and James Madison University graduate said in a statement provided by Hanover Schools. "Everyone that has crossed the threshold of room 909 has taught me something about what it means to be an effective teacher."

Hanover County Schools Atlee High School math teacher Avanti Yamamoto named Hanover County Teacher of the Year

Yamamoto has taught Algebra II and precalculus at Atlee since 2016.

"I come to work each day and strive to be the best teacher possible for my students because I believe all students deserve to be taught by someone who is not only proficient in their content knowledge but also in effective teaching strategies," she said.

She encouraged other teachers to never forget the impact they make in the lives of their students.

"I want all teachers to know your ripple effect as a teacher is far-reaching," she said. "I have been so blessed with such wonderful students, an incredible community of parents and colleagues, and such a supportive family."

Hanover Superintendent Dr. Michael Gill surprised Ms. Yamamoto when he announced her win at a recent staff meeting.

"She has been exceptional since she arrived at Atlee eight years ago, and she continues to look for ways to not only improve her instruction but also to increase the learning experience for all students," Atlee Principal Dr. John Wheeler said. "She is constantly reflecting on her craft and continues to have a heightened awareness in making sure her students are actively engaged, working collaboratively, and enjoying their learning every time they walk through the threshold of her door."

In addition to teaching math, Yamamoto sponsors Atlee’s Key Club.

