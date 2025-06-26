Vehicle fire spreads to Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A vehicle fire spread to a garage at a Chesterfield home early Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews responded to the 5800 block of Autumnleaf Drive, near Route 10 and Beulah Road, at 3:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the garage of the home.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes, preventing it from spreading to the interior of the home.

Everyone safely evacuated the house, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.