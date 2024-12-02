Civil rights groups and law enforcement disagree on the use of automated license plate readers

RICHMOND, Va. — Automated license plate readers (ALPRs) are expected to be a hot topic during Virginia's upcoming General Assembly session.

Civil rights advocates and law enforcement officials agree on the need for oversight of the technology, but they differ on key issues, including privacy protections and data use.

ALPRs are cameras, either stationary or mounted on police vehicles, that capture images of cars and their license plates. While 18 states regulate how these devices are used, Virginia currently does not, leaving policies up to individual law enforcement agencies.

Efforts to create statewide regulations have stalled in previous years, but the issue has been studied in preparation for the 2025 legislative session. At a November meeting of the Virginia State Crime Commission, staff noted that ALPRs are primarily used for investigations and alerts, such as identifying stolen vehicles.

“Car theft, abductions, any kind of organized crime, you know, a lot of, a lot of, even just property crime issues,” said Dana Schrad, executive director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police.

Those advocating for tighter controls argue that the technology can infringe on privacy rights and has been misused.

“In Ohio, a canine was released on a man after an ALPR identified the wrong car,” said Ruby Cherian, an attorney with the Legal Aid Justice Center. “This technology has real, real harms."

While commission staff acknowledged the tool’s potential, they noted the lack of concrete data on its effectiveness.

“Most of the information on ALPR successes, errors, and misuses is anecdotal,” said Colin Drabert, deputy director of the Virginia State Crime Commission.

Lawmakers are expected to address several issues, including how long ALPR data can be retained. Retention periods vary across Virginia, with policies ranging from 24 hours to 90 days.

The Virginia State Police retain data for 24 hours, Hanover County for seven days, and Richmond and Chesterfield for 30 days. Henrico County's retention period ranges from 30 to 90 days, depending on the type of camera. Data related to investigations can be retained longer.

Both sides agree on the need for a uniform statewide retention period.

“To make sure that we don't have this private company that has, you know, the ability to keep this data indefinitely, right?” Cherian said.

“It means that the citizens in Virginia know they can expect the same thing in one end of the state and to the other,” Schrad added.

However, there is disagreement over whether police should need a search warrant to access ALPR data. The Legal Aid Justice Center supports allowing police to access data without a warrant during emergencies in the first 24 hours but wants a warrant required for longer-term use.

“What's important here is to have a third party that's able to check and make sure that we don't have misuse or abuse by law enforcement agencies and this private company that's ultimately holding this data, right,” Cherian said.

The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police opposes warrant requirements for police-owned ALPRs, though they are open to the idea for third-party systems.

“Who do you serve the warrant on? The chief of police?" Schrad said. "So it doesn't really make sense to have a warrant to search your own records.”

