How you can help JP Jumpers raise awareness about autism

RICHMOND, Va.--This weekend, Dominion Energy and the JP Jumpers Foundation are teaming up for the seventh annual Autism Walk and Community Festival.

On Sunday, groups will gather outside the John Marshall Courts Building and walk nearly two and a half miles to the Science Museum of Virginia along Leigh street.

They'll also have alternate meeting points for those unable to walk the entire distance.

Once at the Science Museum, there will be a free festival for the community, including inclusive food trucks, a DJ and activities and opportunities to meet first responders from around the area.

The community festival will end with an "Eggcelent" egg hunt for all ages and abilities.

Richmond Sheriff Antoinette Irving and her deputies will also partake in the event, and she says not only does it help the community, but it also helps her department.

JP Jumpers founder Pam Mines and Kim Knight are also hosting a "PIE in the Face" social media challenge to help raise money for the nonprofit. The winner will get to pie the loser in the face.

You can donate to their campaigns through midnight Saturday here: https://givebutter.com/JPJFpie2024.

Right now, the goal is to raise $10,000. So far, there has been $5,000 raised.



The walk starts at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, and the festival runs until 6:30 p.m.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!