Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Authorities search Blue Ridge Parkway for man who escaped Virginia jail

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
Blue Ridge Parkway overlook
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 14:23:42-04

DUBLIN, Va. -- Authorities in Carroll County are searching for a man who escaped from custody on Wednesday.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old James Wall escaped custody of the New River Valley Regional Jail in the Fancy Gap area.

Wall was originally charged with grand larceny.

News outlets report that members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Wall in the area of Fancy Gap Highway and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Jail officials say no force was used during the escape and no one was injured. A full investigation on the specific circumstances of the escape is ongoing.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.