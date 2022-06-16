Man arrested in violent Petersburg assault

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A man has been arrested in a Petersburg assault that left a victim with life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday just before 2 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to the 20 block of South Jones Street for a report of an assault.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett they believe that the assault happened after an argument between two men escalated. They believe one man picked up a board and beat the other man with it severely.

The victim of the assault was seriously injured and was airlifted to Chippenham Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

Officers identified the suspect as Austin Cain, 26, from DeWitt, Virginia. He was arrested without incident on the scene and was charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Petersburg Police at (804) 732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.