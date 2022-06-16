Petersburg Police investigate severe beating of a man in broad daylight

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Police are investigating what triggered a beating on Wednesday afternoon at a home under renovation on South Jones Street.

The beating was so bad that one man had to be airlifted to the hospital.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett they believe that the beating happened after an argument between two men escalated.

They say they believe one man picked up a board and beat the other man with it severely.

"[He suffered] a lot of trauma to his head and a second subject on scene was taken into custody," Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said.

Petersburg Police are in the early stages of an investigation but say they do believe the two men know each other. Both men appeared to have been working on renovating a South Jones Home.

"It appears they had some type of work relationship but again, it is still early," Christain said.

The items found at the scene included a couple of boards, bloody clothing and a knife.

All were taken into evidence in a bizarre broad daylight beating that was so vicious, it knocked the victim's dentures out.

"He's in serious condition and was flown to an area hospital," Christian said.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call (804) 861-1212.