Richmonders find ways to beat late summer heat as temps reach near 100

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmonders tried to find ways to stay cool as temperatures rose into the high 90s Wednesday afternoon.

A heat advisory and heat index in the low 100s did not stop some from seeing a sold-out show on Brown’s Island Wednesday evening.

“I’ve been following them for a while but to hear it’s a good live show and the venues nice. I definitely wanted to see Brown's Island at some point,” said concert attendee Michael Michu.

Many opted to combat the high temperatures with hydration and praised some quick showers that moved through the area before the show for cooling things down.

While the show went on in Richmond, football practices at some high schools were put on pause.

Elko Middle School sent out a message to parents saying tryouts were canceled, while other sports teams practiced inside.

Extreme heat is the cause of death for more than 1,200 people in the United States every year, according to the CDC.

Officials find these deaths to be preventable, which is why they encourage people to take heat advisories seriously. They encourage people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Heat advisories for Richmond and other surrounding counties expired at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

But counties like Hanover, Henrico, New Kent, and Louisa will still be dealing with heat warnings into Thursday.

If you are in an area under a heat advisory you should seek medical attention right away if you have any of the following symptoms:



High temperature

Cold clammy skin

Fast pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Muscle cramps

Confusion or feel like you are about to faint

Doctors say these could be signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Experts advise you to move the person to a cool place, loosen their clothes, and put cool clothes or a wet cloth on their body.



