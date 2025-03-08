Former softball league president charged with embezzlement

NEW KENT, Va. — Audra Jean Carter-Lowry, the former president of the New Kent Girls Softball League, has been arrested on one felony count of embezzlement.

Authorities allege that Carter-Lowry, 54, of Chesterfield, misappropriated funds in July of last year.

Carter-Lowry was released on an unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 11.

CBS 6 reported on a similar embezzlement case out of Hanover County involving the Hanover High School Athletic Boosters earlier today. As of now, these incidents are not related.

If you have any information about the case, contact the New Kent County Sheriff's Office at (804) 955-9500.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube