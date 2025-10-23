3 homes struck by gunfire in Hanover neighborhood

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Three homes were struck by gunfire Tuesday night in a Hanover County neighborhood, but no one was injured, according to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 10:49 p.m. in the area between the 10100 block of Atlee Station Road and the 9800 block of Honeybee Drive. They arrived at 10:54 p.m. and established an investigation that continued into the early hours Wednesday morning with assistance from investigation canvassing teams.

A resident who lives near Honeybee Drive and wanted to remain anonymous said he spoke with deputies during their canvas of the area.

"He said that there had been a report of three shots, and I spoke with my neighbor who heard three shots," the resident said.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that no one was injured in the incident.

The resident initially thought the sounds might have been fireworks from Diwali celebrations, which occurred Tuesday night.

"I know either last night or the night before was Diwali and there was an uptick in fireworks. That was my first question, was last night Diwali? Are you sure it wasn't fireworks? And they said no, we found casings," he said.

The Hanover Sheriff's Office says the shooting appears to be isolated and that there is no threat to the public. Additional units are providing patrols in the area to assist with any questions and reassure the public.

"I can't think of a worse place to discharge a firearm than driving down a public road towards a subdivision," the anonymous resident said. "What could be worse than shooting an innocent victim?"

Hanover Sheriff deputies have not released any information on a person of interest. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Hanover Sheriff Office non-emergency number at 804-365-6140.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.