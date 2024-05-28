Community mourns father and son who died in Virginia lake over Memorial Day weekend

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- Friends and family identified a Pennsylvania father and son as the man and child who drowned in Lake Anna in Virginia over Memorial Day weekend.

The father and son were identified as Matthew Atchley and his 14-year-old son Tyler, news outlets in Erie, Pennsylvania reported.

The Atchley family was in Virginia at a graduation celebration,JET 24/FOX 66 reported.

"They both loved the Steelers and Tyler loved wrestling," cousin Heidi Johnson shared with CBS 6. "[Matthew] was a family man that loved his family dearly. Very humble."

"While on vacation at Lake Anna in Virginia, Tyler started to drown. Matt jumped into the lake to save his son. Ultimately, both of them lost their lives. Multiple people tried to help them but were unable. These 2 beautiful souls were taken from their family way too soon," family friend Sabrina Griffin-Myers wrote on a GoFundMe page.

The online fundraiser had collected more than $20,000 by mid-morning on Tuesday.

The drownings were reported Saturday at about 1 p.m. near Carrs Bridge Road.

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office said they received a report that a 14-year-old boy was drowning.

Officials said while emergency crews were on the way, the child's father attempted to find and save his son.

Witnesses told law enforcement they saw the father struggling before losing sight of him.

Both bodies were later recovered by rescue teams.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of one of our Jr. High students, Tyler Atchley, while on vacation out of town with his family. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time," Harbor Creek (Pennsylvania) School District Superintendent Kelly Hess wrote in a message to their school community. "In the wake of this tragedy, the school has arranged to have additional counselors available to talk with students about normal responses to grief. Some students may need additional guidance, and they can be seen either individually or in a small group. Please reach out to your child’s school if you have any concerns with your child and want them to see a counselor. It is important to remember that everyone grieves differently, and it is okay to seek help and lean on one another. Please do not hesitate to reach out to teachers, staff, or counselors if support is needed. On behalf of Harbor Creek, we once again extend our sincere condolences to the family on this tragic event."

Louisa County Sheriff's Office does not suspect foul play in the deaths.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.

