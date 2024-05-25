Father, son dead after bodies recovered from Lake Anna

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A father and son are dead after their bodies were recovered from Lake Anna Saturday afternoon, sources told Jon Burkett.

Deputies were called to the 800 block of Carrs Bridge Road in the Bumpass area of the county.

The initial 911 call was for a report of a 14-year-old boy drowning, according to deputies.

Witnesses said the father had attempted to locate his son and also went under.

SCENE VIDEO: 2 bodies recovered from Lake Anna Memorial Day weekend

The victims were from out of state, sources said. Their names are being withheld until deputies can notify their family members.

Foul play is not suspected, according to those sources.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.