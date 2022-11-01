Police say Asian business owners are being targeted in Henrico; 'A trend that is disturbing'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police said they have identified a reoccurring trend of home burglaries involving owners of Asian businesses.

At least two incidents were reported within the last month, according to a flier sent to members of the Asian community.

“Please know that Henrico Police is working to investigate, develop suspects and make arrests for these crimes,” the flier stated.

Virginia Asian Chamber of Commerce Executive Director My Lan Tran highlighted a recent act of vandalism after someone painted hateful messages on the side of an Indian restaurant in Henrico's West End.

"The property was spray painted with offensive words around their establishment, including the building, dumpster, and fencing," a Henrico Police spokesperson said.

Tran was inspired to organize a public safety meeting for her community in light of the recent incidents.

The chamber will host a public safety networking dinner and summit on Tuesday night to offer Asian business owners the tools to protect themselves and their property.

“The bad people came to the residences of Asian business owners knowing that they may carry cash, or they have money, so they follow them to their house,” Tran explained. “We feel that if public safety is not at the front of this picture today, we will lose a lot of sales and job creation from the Asian American community. Therefore, it is important to safeguard their public safety.”

Tran said state and regional law enforcement will present safety tips in addition to the FBI offering training on hate crimes awareness.

“Things like this is taking the work of a village to work together. The police itself cannot do the work alone,” she said.

Henrico Police was the recipient of a 2021-2022 Hate Crimes Grant Program sponsored by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

A portion of the grant award allows Henrico Police to provide off-duty law enforcement officers to provide security at locations that are reasonably believed to be a targeted entity for hate crime activity.

The public safety summit will be held at Boil Bay Cajun Restaurant at 1321 Carmia Way in Chesterfield from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Police offered these Crime Prevention tips to reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim:

Look for suspicious activity when traveling to and from work. Change your routine. Leave at different times and take different routes. Report any suspicious activity by calling 911 or our non-emergency number 501-5000.

Walk around your home and look for any weaknesses. These could include unlocked windows or doors, poor lighting, overgrown shrubbery providing hiding spots, and so forth. Henrico Police offers free Home Security Audits to county residents. To schedule a Home Security Audit, call the Community Services Unit at 501-4838 or email police@henrico.us

Most burglaries take place when the homeowners are away. Create the illusion that you are home. Leave on lights or televisions. These can be set on timers or set up remotely through your phone or home security system.

Do not leave large amounts of cash, jewelry, or anything of great value in your home unsecured. If you do leave these items in your home invest in a in home safe that can be mounted to the floor for extra security.

Invest in a camera system and make sure it is turned on and functioning properly.

For additional assistance or to speak with the Community Officer for your neighborhood call the Community Services Unit at 501-4838.