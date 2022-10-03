Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Hateful messages discovered outside Henrico restaurant

Posted at 4:33 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 16:33:38-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating after someone painted hateful messages on the side of an Indian restaurant in Henrico's West End.

The spray-painted messages were discovered on Sunday at India K’Raja along the 9000 block of West Broad Street.

"The property was spray painted with offensive words around their establishment, including the building, dumpster, and fencing," a Henrico Police spokesperson said.

India KRaja.png
Police investigate vandalism at India K’Raja on West Broad Street in Henrico County, Va.

Police said they believed the vandalism occurred on Saturday, October 1, 2022, between 5 - 7 p.m.

"We are committed to the safety and well-being of everyone in our community," Henrico Police Chief Eric English said. "Acts of intimidation or hatred will not be tolerated in our community. Anyone committing criminal acts will be charged accordingly."

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Stone at 804-501-7176 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone