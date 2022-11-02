Amid hate crimes, Asian American organization hosts educational event with Virginia law enforcement

RICHMOND, Va. -- As Asian hate crime is on the rise in the country, the Asian American community is working to bridge the gap between the community in Central Virginia and law enforcement.

The Virginia Asian Chamber of Commerce hosted an event with various law enforcement on Tuesday night to help make business owners aware of the increase in crime and what they can do about it.

In October, hateful vandalism happened at Henrico's India Kraja Restaurant. Henrico Police are also following two home burglaries involving owners of Asian businesses.

"The majority of Asian Americans coming for their state country where they are fearful of police," Tinh Phan, the founder and chairman for the Virginia Asian Chamber of Commerce, said. "

“We know the more engagement we have the more informed we are the more we can detour crime," Henrico Officer Sopheap Chamreun said.

A showing of law enforcement came to network with these owners from Ashland, Hanover, Henrico, Chesterfield and Richmond. They also had the local division of the FBI present.

“We’re trying to break those barriers to build trust within our community," Richmond Officer Phon Hoonsan said.

Many Asian Americans are fearful of law enforcement, according to Phan.

“They need to understand that there are people out there to protect them, and they need to understand they are not alone," Phan said.

Organizers are in the process of planning more events like these aimed and equipping and empowering the community against hateful crime.