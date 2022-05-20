Watch
Man found dead at Ashley Oaks Apartments in Richmond

Posted at 10:31 AM, May 20, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at the Ashley Oaks Apartments late Thursday night.

Richmond Police said they were called to the 1500 block of Jennie Scher Road for the report of random gunfire just before midnight.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

