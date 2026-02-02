8 apartments impacted after fire breaks out in Richmond's East End, officials say

RICHMOND, Va. — Eight apartment units are impacted after a fire broke out in Richmond's East End on Monday.

The fire broke out in Ashley Oaks Apartments along Jennie Scher Road around noon.

Fire officials told CBS 6 that four units were impacted by the fire and four others were affected by water as crews were getting the blaze under control.

It's not clear at this time how many residents are displaced as a result of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.