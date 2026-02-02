Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  Closings/Delays
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

8 apartments impacted after fire breaks out in Richmond's East End, officials say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Feb 2, 2026
8 apartments impacted after fire breaks out in Richmond's East End
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Eight apartment units are impacted after a fire broke out in Richmond's East End on Monday.

The fire broke out in Ashley Oaks Apartments along Jennie Scher Road around noon.

Fire officials told CBS 6 that four units were impacted by the fire and four others were affected by water as crews were getting the blaze under control.

It's not clear at this time how many residents are displaced as a result of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone