HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 35-year-old woman from Ashland died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 early Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate near the Gaskins Road exit around 5:40 a.m.

A 1997 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 35-year-old John Wayne Jolly II of Ashland, ran off of the road to the left into the median, and then overcorrected across all three lanes of traffic towards the exit, according to State Police.

The car hit an embankment and flipped over multiple times before coming to rest upside down on the right side of the road.

Bonnie Marie Ellis of Ashland was a passenger in the vehicle and was ejected. She was pronounced dead on the scene. State Police said she was not wearing a seat belt.

Jolly was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are not considered life-threatening. He was not wearing his seat belt.

This crash remains under investigation.

