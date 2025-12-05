Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Downtown Ashland hosting 'The Great Raccoon Hunt' after Virginia ABC Store burglar becomes viral sensation

A drunken raccoon was found passed out next to the toilet inside a Virginia ABC Store in Hanover County, but not before he ransacked the storage room on what appeared to have been a post-holiday bender.
Drunk raccoon ‘crime scene’ video released
ASHLAND, Va. — Days after the news about a raccoon who broke into the Ashland ABC Store went viral, the Downtown Ashland Association announced a new community-wide promotion: The Great Raccoon Hunt.

The Great Raccoon Hunt will run from Dec. 10-31 throughout Downtown Ashland.

Residents and visitors are invited to explore participating local businesses. A small raccoon sticker will be cleverly hidden somewhere inside each shop.

Once participants find the stickers, they can snap a photo, tag @AshlandVirginia on Instagram and scan a QR code at the register of the participating store to enter a holiday drawing.

“We are always looking for creative, joyful ways to bring people downtown,” said Louise Keeton, Director of Operations at Downtown Ashland Association. “The Great Raccoon Hunt is the perfect blend of local humor, community spirit, and increased foot traffic. Ashland has a wonderful reputation for embracing the unexpected — even when it comes with stripes and tiny bandit hands.”

Learn more about the scavenger hunt and other holiday events by clicking here.

