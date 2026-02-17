Ashland police address 'concerning' social media posts

ASHLAND, Va. — Ashland police are investigating social media allegations claiming two women were abducted in the town within the past two weeks and later dropped off in other counties.

The department posted it was aware of a "concerning social media post," but "as of today's date, there has not been a report of any abductions nor other crimes of this nature in recent months."

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140 to help determine the validity of the social media post.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

