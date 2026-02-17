Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Ashland police address 'concerning' social media posts

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Feb. 17, 2026
Posted

ASHLAND, Va. — Ashland police are investigating social media allegations claiming two women were abducted in the town within the past two weeks and later dropped off in other counties.

The department posted it was aware of a "concerning social media post," but "as of today's date, there has not been a report of any abductions nor other crimes of this nature in recent months."

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140 to help determine the validity of the social media post.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone