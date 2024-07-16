Member of longtime local restaurant family opening new Italian joint in downtown Ashland

RICHMOND, Va. --Downtown Ashland is set to get a new eatery from a member of a longtime local restaurant family.

Il Forno Bar & Grill is preparing to open at 435 England St.

Meaning “The Oven” in Italian, Il Forno marks a reentry into the restaurant business for Giuseppe Giambanco, whose family previously owned Roma Ristorante Italiano in Henrico County before selling in recent years. Giambanco’s brother Filippo owns Giambanco’s Italian Grill in Mechanicsville.

