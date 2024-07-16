Richmond restaurants and Virginia food events you should check out this summer, plus what to order

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's all about what’s hot right now (and no, we aren’t talking about the merciless, relentless, oppressive, insane weather). Of course, we're talking about the Richmond restaurants that made the Eat It, Virginia! Hot List for July 2024. This list is fire, by the way (said with all the humility we can muster for these new hot spots and a tiny twinge for such a bad pun).

Stock Richmond in Txtur

604 Hull Street

Richmond, Va. 23224

https://txtur.com/pages/stock-rva

Nordic-influenced furniture meets galvanizing Nordic-inspired cuisine in a gorgeous recommissioned train station in the Blackwell/Manchester area of Richmond.

The former Seaboard train station shines as a high-end furniture* store and Scandinavian restaurant (maybe the first in Richmond) with bright big windows, high ceilings, and an outdoor side patio. The restaurant, helmed by executive chef Kevin Coleman (previously of Fanboy) and general manager Steve Terrill, is featuring local Smoke in Chimney trout, huge smoked fish and cheese boards, and smart cocktails.

What to order:

The pork schnitzel, large, tender-pounded, and fried crispy

The Stock Board, a literal smörgåsbord of cheese and smoked fish and the dainty fried smelts, tiny sweet and crunchy fish.

WTVR The Stock Board

*Each piece of bespoke furniture is Virginia-made by Frank Chervan Incorporated in Roanoke.

Hot Tomato Summer

https://dukesmayo.com/pages/hot-tomato-summer

Tomatoes and mayo, tomatoes and mayo, tomatoes and mayo.

This is a list of over 100 restaurants in Richmond (the event began in 2021 with only 12!!) and we’d be remiss if we didn’t highlight the Duke’s Mayonnaise-led restaurant round-up of sorts. All of these spots are certified bangers and all of them are grabbing a tight hold on the best summer bounty in our opinion, the tomato, and pairing with Duke’s Mayonnaise.

What to order or in this case, where to go:



Head to Ruby Scoop’s for delightfully decadent mayonnaise ice cream or pick up a shamefully sinful sandwich at Garnett’s in the Fan.



I’d send you to Bebow ay Celladora but we’ve heard directly from the chef/food writer Stephanie Ganz that it’s long been sold out.

Keep your eyes open and fingers crossed for a second chance at mayonnaise biscuits with tomatoes.

Cochiloco

Y Tu Mama owners bring an homage to Mexico to Scott’s Addition. Cochiloco translates to crazy pig, in English.

3340 Moore Street

Richmond, Va. 23230

https://www.cochilocorva.com/

Cochiloco co-owners Paulo Benavides and chef Nelson Benavides have opened their fourth restaurant (they also own Y Tu Mama, Hibachi House, and Hibachi Box) in the Otis Development in Scott’s Addition. The spot is bright, airy, and tiled in multicolor. The spot is rounded out with a nicely appointed patio and a take-out window for street noshing.

What to order:



Taco Dorados, a mashed potato-filled fried tortilla topped with queso fresco and a saucy spicy tomato glaze (or Jalisco-style tomato sauce).

Taco Bamba

From the mind of James Beard-nominated and former White House chef Victor Albisu, a fast-casual taco spot.

1601 Willow Lawn Drive

Richmond, Va. 23230

https://www.tacobamba.com/

The restaurant situated at the corner of Willow Lawn brings Richmond-specific tacos and cocktails to the near West End.

The chain has over 15 locations in Maryland, Tennessee and Virginia.

Tacos come three ways traditional (corn tortilla, cilantro, and onion), dirty (onions, cheese, Bamba sweet chili sauce, and a flour tortilla), or clean (a cabbage cup).

What to order:

Rich Men: BBQ pork carnitas, bamba smoked slaw, pickled fresno peppers, chopped cilantro bits of crisp onion, fired pork rind, on a warm flour tortilla

Small Biggie Smashburger: the ultimate smash burger folded into a warm flour tortilla and topped with cheese, onions, lettuce, pickles, and bamba sauce

