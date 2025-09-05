Woman charged after hit-and-run crash in Ashland, police say

ASHLAND, Va. — A woman is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Ashland, police announced on Friday.

According to the Ashland Police Department, the crash happened on Monday, Aug. 25, at 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Route 1 (South Washington Highway) and Ashcake Road. By the time police arrived, they say the driver had fled the scene.

The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

After an investigation, police filed charges against Alesha McNair, 34, of Richmond. She is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and felony hit-and-run.

She was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 2, and is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

