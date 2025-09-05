Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Woman charged after hit-and-run crash in Ashland, police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 5, 2025
Posted

ASHLAND, Va. — A woman is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Ashland, police announced on Friday.

According to the Ashland Police Department, the crash happened on Monday, Aug. 25, at 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Route 1 (South Washington Highway) and Ashcake Road. By the time police arrived, they say the driver had fled the scene.

The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

After an investigation, police filed charges against Alesha McNair, 34, of Richmond. She is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and felony hit-and-run.

She was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 2, and is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone