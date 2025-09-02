2 people arrested for stealing over $12,000 of copper wire in Ashland

ASHLAND, Va. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a burglary of over $12,000 of copper wire in April, according to Ashland Police.

According to officials, officers responded to a business in the 100 block of Sylvia Road on Friday, April 11 for a reported burglary and vandalism of vehicles.

After investigation, officers arrested 26-year-old Myah Parker of Washington, D.C. for commercial burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, grand larceny, possession of burglary tools and vandalism. Parker is currently held at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

An additional suspect, 27-year-old Dominique Johnson of Washington, D.C., has been charged with commercial burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary tools and vandalism. Johnson was already in custody in Fairfax County.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

