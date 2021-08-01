Tennis great Arthur Ashe helped 'sway and change stereotypes,' mural artist says

RICHMOND, Va. -- The city’s newest mural aims to celebrate the legacy of Richmond native and tennis legend Arthur Ashe.

The work of art, which is at the corner of Giles Avenue and Meadowbridge Road on the Northside, was sponsored by the Moving Lives of Kids Arts Community Mural Project.

The group is on a mission to paint Black icons in diverse communities around the country with the goal of showing young people they too can achieve their dreams.

“Always knew his name growing up,” Kyle Holbrook, the executive artist for the project, said. “I was aware of his contributions to, not only the sport of tennis, but also being a Black man and how he carried himself to kind of sway and change any stereotypes. He was a great spokesperson for the community for years.”

Holbrook said he hopes the mural's contemporary style will prompt questions and in turn lead to more people learning about Ashe’s life.

RELATED: Arthur Ashe’s nephew ‘anticipated’ vandalism of statue