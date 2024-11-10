Talent and creativity shine at 'Artistic Excellence: Freedom in Motion' showcase

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — The first ever "Artistic Excellence: Freedom in Motion" performance showcase took place in Glen Alen on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The event organized by the Chickahominy River Women Chapter of The Society, Inc.raised money to help ensure all children have the opportunity to explore creativity through art.

Donations helped provide scholarships and stipends for young people in the Richmond area in the literary, visual, and performing arts.

CBS 6 Anchor GeNienne Samuels spoke with the event's Showcase Stage Manager Lead, Patrice Randall, about why she is so passionate that every child gets to experience art.

FULL INTERVIEW: Patrice Randall, Showcase Stage Manager Lead for Artistic Excellence 2024

"It is important because we want to showcase the community, and all the excellent things that are going on in the community with our young people," Randall said. "Because art is like freedom, creativity is freedom, and we want to be able to promote that, and have these young people do that kind of creativity. That's satisfying to the soul."

Randall said the showcase offered a variety of entertainment.

"We do have the Pine Camp Cultural Arts Center who has kids who have done clay and pottery art. We have the L. Douglas Wilder Middle School Classical Band, and these are young people who are going to bring us classic and jazz music. We have the Brown Ballerinas, and they're going to share a ballet production. We have the Regency Tap Dancers, and they're going to promote tap dancing. We also have the Richmond School of the Arts and BGA School of Music."

Samuels was the event's emcee.

For more information or to donate and register, click here.

