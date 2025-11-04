Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Displaced by war in Ukraine, a family plants roots in Richmond with an art cafe

Tania Rudenskykh and Ibrahim Al Amir opened Art Corner last spring, a couple months after arriving in the US with their three kids under a federal humanitarian parole program for Ukrainian refugees.
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — It’s a busy Saturday at Art Corner, an unassuming cafe with baked Ukrainian sweets and Arabic shawarma near the intersection of Gaskins Road and Patterson Avenue.

With an art easel hair clip holding up her flaxen hair, Tania Rudenskykh sings happy birthday as she walks a cake to a teenage customer. Meanwhile, in an adjacent studio space, about half a dozen people participate in an art therapy class.

Thousands of miles from the frontlines of the war they fled in her native Ukraine, Tania, her husband Ibrahim Al Amir and their family have painted an image of community while searching for their own place in America’s shapeshifting tapestry. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

