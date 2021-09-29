Arrest made in N 26th Street homicide

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old Davvion M. Graham.

Richmond Police said they've taken Warren Bagley into custody. In addition to murder, he's also been charged with the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The homicide happened on North 26th Street on Sept. 9. That's where police were called around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found a man who had been shot.

That man was later identified as Graham, who is from Chesterfield.

Police did not give any details on the connection between the victim and the suspect.