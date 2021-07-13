Arrest made in murder of Chesterfield man killed in Fan

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police with the help of The U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force have arrested a person of interest in a homicide that happened in Richmond's Fan neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Taimon Robinson, 23, of Henrico, was taken into custody last night in Henrico County without incident. He's been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon with additional charges pending.

Richmond Police

Officers were called to the 1900 block of West Main Street just before 1:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot, according to James Mercante with Richmond Police. That is near the District 5 nightclub.

When officers arrived, the found Jeffrey Swiney, of North Chesterfield, unresponsive in a business' parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Mercante.

Officials said Swiney was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime Insider sources say that Swiney was trying to break up a fight when someone pulled out a gun and began to open fire. These sources also say that detectives believe that Swiney and the killer knew one another.

His uncle said that he believes an argument over a social media post may have led to his nephew's death.

"From what I was told, this was over an Instagram post or a Facebook post that was made and two other people were having an issue and Jeffrey was trying to mitigate the situation. You're not only going to take someone's life and end someone's life over something said on Facebook but you're going to ruin your life behind it also by doing the shooting. You know, because you're losing two people, not just one," William Swiney, Jeffrey's uncle, said.

Crime Insider sources confirmed that Swiney's stepfather is a member of law enforcement and showed up at the scene of the shooting on early Sunday morning to see his son dead.

Police ask anyone with further information about the case to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

