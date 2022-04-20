Fugitive arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Hopewell Wawa

HOPEWELL, Va. — A 25-year-old man wanted for second degree murder and other charges related to a deadly shooting at a gas station on April 3 was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce on Tuesday.

Demonte Jones is now being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail. In addition the murder charge, Hopewell Police said he was wanted for the use of a firearm in commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in public.

Police were called to a gas station on Colonial Corner Drive just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, April 2 for a report of a shooting. That's where they found a man on the ground near a gas pump with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the man, identified as Willie Studivant of Hopewell, was taken to John Randolph Medical Center where he later died.

Witnesses told officers Studivant and another person got into a "verbal argument" before shots were fired.