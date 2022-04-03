Witnesses heard argument before deadly Hopewell gas station shooting, police say

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Witnesses said a quarrel led to a fatal shooting at a gas station in Hopewell early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Officers were called to a gas station at 907 Colonial Corner Drive at 2:5 a.m. for a report of a shooting, Lt. Cheyenne Casale with Hopewell Police said

When police arrived, officers found a man lying on the ground near a gas pump suffering from several gunshot wounds, Casale said.

Police said the man, identified as Willie Studivant of Hopewell, was taken to John Randolph Medical Center where he later died.

Witnesses told officers Studivant and another person got into a "verbal argument," Casale said.

Police described the suspect as a Black Male in his mid to late 20s, 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing between 150 to 175 pounds. He had short facial hair and a "short dreaded hairstyle," according to officers.

The man was last seen wearing a black hat, dark hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants with white stripping on the outside of the pants leg, police said.

Casale said the department's Criminal Investigations Unit are investigating the crime.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Lead Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.