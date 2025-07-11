Army Reserve helicopter unit at Ft. Eustis shutting down, impacting around 450-500 personnel

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The U.S. Army Reserve plans to inactivate two Combat Aviation Brigades, which would result in the closure of the Fort Eustis-based 159th Aviation Regiment, according to Maj. Jeffrey Windmueller.

Maj. Windmueller is the chief of public affairs for the Army Reserve Aviation Command in Fort Knox — where the 244th Expeditionary Combat Brigade (ECAB) is located.

The 244th ECAB, one of the two brigades planned to shut down, is comprised of four Aviation Regiments, including the 159th.

The unit's current end date is expected to be around September 2026, according to Maj. Windmueller, but a specific date is not known. Letters have already been sent to the impacted units.

This means all the Army Reserve helicopter units are going away, Windmueller confirms.

Once the shutdown is in effect, the Reserve will only have fixed-wing aircraft, Windmueller says. The helicopters of the impacted units will either be given to National Guard units or sold for private use.

Around 450 to 500 personnel — both reservists and civilians — at Fort Eustis are expected to be impacted.