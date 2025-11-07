Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Armstrong High School DECA club donates $800 to Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation

RICHMOND, Va. — The Armstrong High School DECA club donated $800 to the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation.

Students planned and hosted fundraisers, rallied their peers and teachers and spread awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

"Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, my students have poured their hearts into giving back," Armstrong DECA advisor Natasha Moorer shared with CBS 6. "What’s most inspiring is that this wasn’t just about raising money it was about connection, kindness, and the belief that young people can make a real difference. My students showed leadership, teamwork and empathy in a way that makes me so proud to be their teacher."

Moorer said that this October's fundraiser doubled last year's efforts.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

