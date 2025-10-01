Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Armenian Food Festival returns to Richmond this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — One of Richmond's most beloved traditions returns this weekend as the 65th annual Armenian Food Festival kicks off Friday at St. James Armenian Church.

The three-day celebration will feature homemade Armenian cuisine prepared with traditional recipes, live music performances, and cultural demonstrations that showcase the rich heritage of the Armenian community.

The festival offers visitors an opportunity to experience authentic Armenian culture while bringing the Richmond community together through food and tradition.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

The festival is known for its exceptional pastries and traditional Armenian dishes that draw food enthusiasts from across the region.

