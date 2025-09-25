Arrest made in Midlothian Turnpike road rage shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a Richmond man accused of firing shots at another driver in a road rage incident on Midlothian Turnpike earlier this month.

Armandi Johnson, 25, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting at an occupied vehicle and shooting from a vehicle.

The shooting occurred Sept. 13 on Midlothian Turnpike near Walmart Way. Police said Johnson fired a gun at another driver in what appeared to be a road rage incident.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during the shooting.

Dylan Anderson, a car salesman who witnessed the aftermath, said he heard five or six gunshots while working nearby.

"You're in the center of Midlo... Wegman's is right there, right next to Sam's Club. I mean, you're in a part of town you don't expect stuff like that to happen. I mean, the world is crazy," Anderson said.

Forensics officers collected evidence from the victim's car, which had bullet holes and damaged windows on both sides of the vehicle.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

