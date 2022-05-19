Are you prepared for this weekend's high temperatures: 'As first responders, we're concerned'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Some emergency workers in metro Richmond are concerned about weekend weather that could see near triple-digit heat.

Dominion Energy's Riverrock on Brown's Island, Walk for Wishes at City Stadium, and a Run for Beer 5K benefitting the Alzheimer's Association at Main Line Brewery are all scheduled for Saturday.

"As first responders, you know, we're concerned," Henrico Fire assistant chief Jackson Baynard said.

Baynard and his team are already expecting a rise in calls for heatstroke and exhaustion.

"We're gonna be prepared to assist anyone," said Baynard. "You know, we're going to be paying attention to the different events going on in the county, but really want everyone to be prepared as they go out in the weather.”

That preparation can start Thursday.

Experts suggest drinking plenty of water ahead of the weekend, and if you’re planning to be outside Friday and Saturday, think about wearing lightweight, colored clothing. And avoid drinking too much alcohol or caffeine.

“It's about looking out for each other as we get into this weekend," Maynard noted.

Paramedics, like Peter Younes, said children and the elderly are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

So what are the warning signs you should look out for?

"If they're showing those symptoms of either heat exhaustion or heatstroke, which could be profuse sweating, lack of sweating, cramping, or in more serious cases an altered mental status," Younes explained. "So maybe they're confused or using inappropriate words, or they're not speaking at all, they're not answering questions, that's when you should be concerned."

Henrico Fire wants you to know their ambulance is stocked with tools, and their medics have plenty of training to help keep you safe.

"When in doubt, call 911," said Baynard. "We're here to support the community and here to respond to emergencies.”

Another tip for keeping your kids hydrated, try having them eat snacks like watermelon or grapes before you head outside if you struggle to get them to drink water. When you are outside, try to find some shade.

Experts say these may sound like common sense tip, but they could help protect your child from heatstroke.